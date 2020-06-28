February 1, 1932 - June 27, 2020 Mary Ann Patterson Cauble, 88, of Concord, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. She was born Feb. 1, 1932, in Iredell County, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Bradford Patterson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Rayford Cauble Sr. Mary Ann retired from the former CK Federal Bank in Kannapolis as a branch manager. She was a member of Gilwood Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting, quilting and making baby blankets. Her family called her the "craft queen". She is survived by her children, Elizabeth "Libby" Cauble, Rayford Eugene Cauble Jr.; grandchildren, Ian Cauble (Danielle), Kelly Sanders (Max); four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her brother, Bradford Patterson. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 30, at Whitley's Funeral Home from 2 to 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m., in the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Alan Buckner officiating. Burial at Gilwood Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 2993 Odell School Rd., in Concord, will immediately follow the service. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneral home.com
Cauble, Mary Ann Patterson
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Cauble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.