Cecil, Suzanne Calvert

Suzanne Calvert Cecil, 68, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruth Calvert; son, David Anthony Barnhouse; and siblings, Sherrill and Billy. She is survived by her loving partner, Keith Widenhouse; sister at heart, Libby Mullery; two granddaughters, grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special thank you to Anette Davis, her Hospice friend. A memorial service will be held at a later date in her hometown of Mt. Washington, Ky. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
