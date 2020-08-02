You have permission to edit this article.
Cecil, Suzanne Calvert
Cecil, Suzanne Calvert

Suzanne Calvert Cecil, 68, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Ruth Calvert; son, David Anthony Barnhouse; and siblings, Sherrill and Billy. She is survived by her loving partner, Keith Widenhouse; sister at heart, Libby Mullery; two granddaughters, grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special thank you to Anette Davis, her Hospice friend. A memorial service will be held at a later date in her hometown of Mt. Washington, Ky. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

