 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christy, Angela Lynn
0 entries

Christy, Angela Lynn

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Mrs. Angela Lynn Christy, 51, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home, in Kannapolis. A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Chris King will officiate. Angela was born July 30, 1969, in Sumter, S.C. She was a daughter of Steve McCombs and Nancy Ennis Drye. Angela is survived by two sons, Tanner Christy of Burlington and Tyler Christy of Salisbury; her mother, Nancy Ennis Dry and father, Steve McCombs and his wife, Linda; and one grandchild, Mason. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

Christy, Angela Lynn
To plant a tree in memory of Angela Christy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics