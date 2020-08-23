Christy, Angela Lynn

Mrs. Angela Lynn Christy, 51, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home, in Kannapolis. A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Chris King will officiate. Angela was born July 30, 1969, in Sumter, S.C. She was a daughter of Steve McCombs and Nancy Ennis Drye. Angela is survived by two sons, Tanner Christy of Burlington and Tyler Christy of Salisbury; her mother, Nancy Ennis Dry and father, Steve McCombs and his wife, Linda; and one grandchild, Mason. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
