You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christy, Jerry Wayne
0 entries

Christy, Jerry Wayne

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

November 12, 1943 - August 10, 2020 Jerry Wayne Christy, 76, of Rockwell, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Brian Center of Concord. He was born Nov. 12, 1943, in Concord, to the late Jake and Margaret Christy. Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and he was a lance corporal. He was a member of West A Church of God. Jerry was a car salesman for Hilbish Ford for over 30 years. He enjoyed surf and pier fishing with friends and family. He loved the Lord and helped spread the word of God as often as he could. Those left to cherish his memory are a son, Scott Christy and his wife, Machille, of Landis. He is also survived by his sister, Sue Christy. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, at Whitley's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury, with military graveside rites provided by the Marines and Rowan County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 1990 Fordham Dr. Ste. 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

+1 
Christy, Jerry Wayne
+1 
Christy, Jerry Wayne
To send flowers to the family of Jerry Christy, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 16
Visitation
Sunday, August 16, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics