Christy, Jerry Wayne

November 12, 1943 - August 10, 2020 Jerry Wayne Christy, 76, of Rockwell, passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at the Brian Center of Concord. He was born Nov. 12, 1943, in Concord, to the late Jake and Margaret Christy. Jerry was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and he was a lance corporal. He was a member of West A Church of God. Jerry was a car salesman for Hilbish Ford for over 30 years. He enjoyed surf and pier fishing with friends and family. He loved the Lord and helped spread the word of God as often as he could. Those left to cherish his memory are a son, Scott Christy and his wife, Machille, of Landis. He is also survived by his sister, Sue Christy. A visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, at Whitley's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 17, at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd. in Salisbury, with military graveside rites provided by the Marines and Rowan County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 1990 Fordham Dr. Ste. 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Service information
3:00PM-5:00PM
1748 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
