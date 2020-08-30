Christy, Phyllis Marie Overcash

November 30, 1928 - August 27, 2020 Phyllis Marie Overcash Christy, 91, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at The Brian Center. Born Nov. 30, 1928, in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Marie Correll Overcash. Phyllis spent most of her working years at the former Cannon Mills, working in the weave room. She loved sewing, especially making things for her family, flower gardening, and thrift store shopping. Phyllis is survived by her son, Earl Guy Hall Jr. of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Brandon, Kalie, and Raina; two sisters, Elouise Lumsden and Carolyn Stewart and husband, David; two special great-nephews, J'Daniel Howell and wife, Amanda, and J'Michael Howell; and a great-great-nephew, Nathaniel Howell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank; two brothers, Harold and Harry Overcash; and sister, Patricia Irvin. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31, at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. Phyllis will lie-in-state today (Sunday, Aug. 30), from 3 to 5 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in Kannapolis. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
