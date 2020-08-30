 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christy, Phyllis Marie Overcash
0 entries

Christy, Phyllis Marie Overcash

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

November 30, 1928 - August 27, 2020 Phyllis Marie Overcash Christy, 91, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at The Brian Center. Born Nov. 30, 1928, in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Marie Correll Overcash. Phyllis spent most of her working years at the former Cannon Mills, working in the weave room. She loved sewing, especially making things for her family, flower gardening, and thrift store shopping. Phyllis is survived by her son, Earl Guy Hall Jr. of Salisbury; three grandchildren, Brandon, Kalie, and Raina; two sisters, Elouise Lumsden and Carolyn Stewart and husband, David; two special great-nephews, J'Daniel Howell and wife, Amanda, and J'Michael Howell; and a great-great-nephew, Nathaniel Howell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank; two brothers, Harold and Harry Overcash; and sister, Patricia Irvin. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 31, at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. Phyllis will lie-in-state today (Sunday, Aug. 30), from 3 to 5 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. in Kannapolis. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Christy, Phyllis Marie Overcash

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics