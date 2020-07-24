Clark, Roger Dale
Clark, Roger Dale

August 19, 1944 - July 22, 2020 Roger Dale Clark, 75, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord. Roger was born Aug. 19, 1944, in Stanly County, to the late William McKinley Clark and Katherine Clark. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Phyllis Ann Clark; two brothers; and a sister. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, July 26, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, July 27, at Immanuel Baptist Church in Albemarle, officiated by the Rev. Joe Smith and the Rev. Buster Pigg. He will lie in state for 30 minutes prior to the service. The burial will follow at Norview Gardens, 949 Pee Dee Ave. in Norwood. He is survived by his wife, Jean Katherine Pigg Clark; sons, Tony (Cynthia Merritt) Clark, Billy (Lori) Clark; sister, Blanche Norris; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and stepson, Darrell Black. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org. Hartsell Funeral Home of Albemarle www.hartsellfh.com

Service information

Jul 26
Visitation
Sunday, July 26, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Hartsell Funeral Home Albemarle
522 N Second Street
Albemarle, NC 28001
Jul 27
Funeral Service
Monday, July 27, 2020
3:00PM
Immanuel Baptist
1309 Old Charlotte Road
Albemarle, North Carolina 28001
Jul 27
Interment
Monday, July 27, 2020
4:00PM
Norview Gardens
949 Pee Dee Avenue
Norwood, NC 28128
