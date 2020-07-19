Cody, Carolyn Gray Self
Mrs. Carolyn Gray Self Cody, 82, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Monday, July 20, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Ed Burns will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., at Lady's Funeral Home, prior to the service. Mrs. Cody was born Sept. 10, 1937, in Burlington. She was a daughter of the late J.G. Self and Mary Hartley Self. She was a member of The Message Community Church. Mrs. Cody retired from the Coastal Federal Credit Union in 2002. She was a loving and compassionate wife, mother, grandmother and sister. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jim and Bill Self. Mrs. Cody is survived by her husband, Alfred Ray Cody; daughter, Jenny Woods and husband, Steve, of Kannapolis; sister, Jill Murph and husband, Danny, of China Grove; two brothers, Steve Self, of Concord and Darrell Self, of Naples, Fla.; and grandson, Jesse Bullard, of Kannapolis. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

