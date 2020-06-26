Coffey, Mary Ann

September 18, 1944 - June 19, 2020 Mary Ann Coffey, 75, of Kannapolis, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at her home, in Kannapolis. She was born Sept. 18, 1944, in Blowing Rock, to the late Sylvestor Coffey and Bessie Downs. She enjoyed being with friends and family. Mary worked as a waitress for 17 years at Glans BBQ. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Savannah Coffey. Mary is survived by her son, Daren Coffey of Kannapolis; granddaughter, Michaela Coffey; daughter-in-law, Alison Coffey; and three grandsons. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 27, from 1 to 3 p.m., at God's Tabernacle Spirited Baptist Church, 2405 N. Main Street in Kannapolis. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte www.carolinacremation.com
