Cook, Sally Elizabeth Ledbetter

May 11, 1923 - July 28, 2020 Sally Elizabeth Ledbetter Cook, 97, of Concord, passed away at Holden Beach Tuesday, July 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, at Cabarrus Memorial Gardens. Dr. William Whitlock will officiate. The funeral will be live streamed from Wilkinson Funeral Home's Facebook page. Elizabeth was born in Robeson County, May 11, 1923, to Neil Cleve and Esther Mae Hall. Before her health declined, she was an active member of Harmony United Methodist Church, where she was the oldest member and long-time Sunday school teacher. After moving to be with her son, she attended Fair Haven Baptist Church. She was an extraordinary cook and baker. The two most important things in Elizabeth's life were her family and her Lord. She was preceded in death by three husbands, Glenn A. Cook, Lucian Ritchie, and Daniel Cletus Talbert; brothers, Alvin Ledbetter (World War II K.I.A.) and Woodrow Ledbetter; sisters, Thelma Frye, Mary Belle Pennington, Dorothy Kimray, Helen Russell, and Bernice Dover Burris. Mrs. Cook is survived by her sons, Danny Talbert (Terry) of Holden Beach, and Barry Talbert (Barbra) of Albemarle; stepdaughter, Tammy Drew of Salisbury; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Harmony U.M.C. Budget fund, 406 Union Cemetery Rd. SW, Concord, NC 28027; or to Fair Haven Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2462, Shallotte, NC 28470. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
