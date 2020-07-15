Culp Jr., Lex Milton
Lex Milton Culp Jr. February 17, 1944 - July 11, 2020 Lex Milton Culp Jr., 76, of Concord, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at his home. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., today (Wednesday, July 15), at St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Faye McRorie. The Culp family will receive friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, prior to the service. Mr. Culp was born Feb. 17, 1944, in Stanly County, to the late Lex M. Culp Sr. and Pansy Barringer Culp. During his life, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for McWhirter Grading Company. He was a lifelong member of St. John's Lutheran Church. He enjoyed many outdoor activities, especially hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathy Mullis Culp; son, Dustin Mullis and wife, Rebekah; daughter, Marie Culp; brothers, Danny Culp and wife, Billie, and Larry Culp and wife, Denice; and sister, Peggy Clontz and husband, Jerry. Memorials in Milton's honor may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Building Fund, 100 St. John's Church Rd., Concord, NC 28025. Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant www.gordonfuneralhome.com

