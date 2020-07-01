March 13, 1943 - June 27, 2020 Mr. Arthur Ray Currie, 77, of Kannapolis, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 27, 2020, at NOVANT-Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born March 13, 1943, in Cabarrus County, he was the son of the late Robert J. Currie and Myrtle Brown Currie. His brothers, Bobby Currie and Cecil Currie also preceded him in death. Arthur was a former member of Lane Street Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and is now a member of River of Life Church in Kannapolis. Arthur had a true gift of working on cars. He found his peace in "being under the hood" of a car and spent his career as a mechanic working for Yellow Freight. He was known in the area as "everyone's mechanic", a title he treasured. In his earlier years, he and his wife, Nancy enjoyed waterskiing together. Arthur loved his family dearly and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy Thompson Currie, along with his sons, Jeff Currie, Phil Currie (Delaina) and Eric Currie (Tammy); grandchildren, Brooklyn Honeycutt (David), Macy Currie, Colton Currie, Alexis Graham, McKenzie Graham, Payton Currie; one great-grandchild, Braylyn Honeycutt; and his sisters, Margie Barnes (Jim) and Debbie Locklear (Kenneth). Visitation for Arthur will be Thursday, July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m., at River of Life Church. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m., officiated by Pastor Brian Rabon. The family has requested that you kindly remember Arthur with memorials in his honor to River of Life Church, 1945 Old Earnhardt Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home www.linn-honeycutt.com
Currie, Arthur Ray
