Daniels, Vivian Marie Honeycutt

September 6, 1932 - August 5, 2020 Vivian Marie Honeycutt Daniels, 87, of Concord, went to be with her Lord Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her residence, following a period of declining health. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m., at Carolina Memorial Park. Pastor Sandy Yow will officiate. Due to health concerns, there will not be a public visitation. Vivian was born in Concord, Sept. 6, 1932, to the late Curtis E. and Cladie Bullaboy Honeycutt. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, G.P. "Buster" Daniels; sister, Helen "Cissy" Correll; and brother, C.E. "Dink" Honeycutt Jr. She had a combined 50 year career as credit manager for Sterchi's Furniture Store and Heilig Meyers Furniture. Vivian is survived by her son, Randy Daniels and wife, Judy; brother, Earl Morrison Honeycutt; grandson, Matthew Daniels and wife, Catherine, all of Concord. Our family would like to extend a special thank you to Annette Davis, our Hospice angel. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
