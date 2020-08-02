Dendy, Bennie Jean Baucom

July 9, 1933 - August 1, 2020
Bennie Jean Baucom Dendy, 87, of Kannapolis, went to her heavenly home from Tucker Hospice House, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Bennie was born July 9, 1933, in Union County. She was the daughter of the late Henry Theodore “Ted” Baucom and Letha Hargett Baucom.
Bennie was married to Thomas G. “Tom” Dendy for 65 years before his death, May 26, 2017. She was a 1951 graduate of J.W. Cannon High School in Kannapolis.
Bennie was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Her family was her joy. She was a former member of the Kannapolis Vagabond Travel Club, and she and Tom enjoyed many trips with friends in earlier years. She loved plants and sunshine, and was always happy to host a gathering of neighbors, family or friends. Bennie was a member of Franklin Heights Baptist Church in Kannapolis, and a former member of Jackson Park Baptist Church in Kannapolis, where she was active in teaching children in Sunbeams and Vacation Bible School.
She is survived by her son, Tommy Dendy (Sherry) of Kannapolis; daughter, Paula Altomare (Phil) of Concord; grandson, Brent Dendy (Lauren) of Salisbury; grandson, Andrew Altomare of Kannapolis; great-grandchildren, Noah Dendy and Ellison Dendy of Salisbury; sister-in-law, Leslie Patton (Hugh); her much loved “Hargett cousins”; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews from her husband’s family.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Whitley’s Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. J.R. Beaver and the Rev. David Wyatt officiating. A visitation will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Whitley’s Funeral Home, prior to the service. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 11 a.m., at the Mausoleum at Carolina Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Franklin Heights Baptist Church, 2000 Lane St., Kannapolis, NC 28083 or to Jackson Park Baptist Church, 1005 Jackson St., Kannapolis, NC 28083.
Whitley's Funeral Home
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.