Dick Sr., Harold Kenneth

August 17, 1926 - July 4, 2020 Harold Kenneth Dick Sr., 93, of Concord, passed away at home Saturday, July 4, 2020. Ken was born Aug. 17, 1926, in Concord, to the late Ellis and Dona Dick. He was also preceded in death by wife, Mildred Dick; son, Harold K. Dick Jr.; and sisters, Evelyn Evans and Betty Devine. Ken was a veteran of the United States Navy and proudly served during World War II. He retired after more than 30 years with Cannon Mills. His passion was fishing at Santee Cooper and he loved to play pinochle. Ken was a loving father, grandfather and brother. Survivors include daughter, Vickie Crow (Frank) Kannapolis; daughter, Brenda White (Jerry) of Concord; daughter-in-law, Sandy Dick (John Emminger) of Kannapolis; grandchildren, Kim Simpson (Scott), Ashleigh Dudley (Chaz), Jeremy White and Robert White; great-grandchildren, Matthew Simpson, Cory Simpson, and Courtney Deese; great-great-granddaughter, Annabelle Deese; brother, Gerald Dick; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. A graveside memorial service will follow at 12 p.m., at Carolina Memorial Park Kannapolis, officiated by John Emminger. Burial with military honors will follow. The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, Ken's caretakers and the DAV. Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord www.hartsellfh.com
