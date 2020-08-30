Dixon, Bucky Edward

August 26, 2020 Bucky Edward Dixon, 36, of Kannapolis, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. He was the son of the late Ricky Lee Cheek and the late Rebecca Lee Smith Dixon. In addition to his parents, Bucky was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Lee Dixon. Bucky was a life-long area resident. He attended Kannapolis City Schools and in recent years worked as a service technician for Scott Heating and Air. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends, and his beloved "fur babies". Bucky also enjoyed attending services at Sloan Lake Community Church. His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Zack Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. His family will receive friends at Whitley's Funeral Home Monday, Aug. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. At other times the family will be at the home of sister, Shannon Dixon, 905 Barnett St., in Kannapolis. Those remaining to cherish his memory include his wife, Meggan Zarrilli; sisters, Crystal Pope (Robert), Sha Kilby (Mike), Angela Sawyer and Shannon Dixon Khey; brother, David Dixon, sisters, Kimberly Bush, Amy Robinson (Chad), Emily Dixon and Amber McClamrock (Daniel); numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and loving family members and friends, including his second brother, JR. Stokes; his mother and father-in-law, Diane and Victor Zarrilli; and his brothers and sister-in-law, Angela, Anthony and John Zarrilli. Should friends desire donations to help with his funeral expenses can be made to Whitley's Funeral Home. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.