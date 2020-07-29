Dixon, John Henry
John Henry Dixon, 70, of Stanfield, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Atrium Health Northeast in Concord. John was born in Concord, to William Dixon and Margie Nance. John married Judy Dixon of Stanfield, March 1, 1968, in York, S.C. He was retired from Research and Development with Hoechst Celanese in Charlotte. He was of the Baptist Faith. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Dixon of the home; daughters, Holly Clontz and husband, Stacy, of Stanfield, Jennifer Little of Stanfield; one granddaughter, Jamie Dabbs of Stanfield; and nephew, Scott Dixon of S.C. A son, Keith Dixon and brother, Richard Dixon both preceded him in death. The family will have a private gathering at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of John Dixon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

