Dover, Darlene Haymore

September 27, 1936 - August 12, 2020 Darlene Haymore Dover, 83, of Harrisburg, passed from this life to her heavenly home Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at McWhorter Hospice House in Union County. She was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Mount Airy, to the late Clara Bowlin Johnson and Gurney Haymore. Nicknamed "Dimp" in her childhood, Darlene graduated in 1955, from Bessemer High School, where she was a cheerleader and voted "Wittiest" her senior year. She sure loved to talk! Darlene attended Greensboro Evening College prior to marrying her late husband, Eugene "Gene" Dover in 1957. She had a love for the sun and the beach, so it was only fitting that she met Gene at Myrtle Beach where he was a lifeguard. They enjoyed several years living in Lakeland, Fla., before moving back to Cabarrus County. Darlene was a homemaker to their two sons and then worked for Social Services of Cabarrus County. Gardening was one of her favorite pastimes, as she had an amazing green thumb and loved planting for herself and others. Darlene loved music and singing. She was a member of Pitts Baptist Church and recently enjoyed watching services online. Darlene had a deep love for her family. She adored her mother, Clara. Talking to family members on the phone brought Darlene much joy, and she always looked forward to attending family reunions near Mount Airy. Most recently, she had the joy of holding her newest great-granddaughter born in July. Darlene is survived by her sons, Jeff Dover, Scott Dover (Jeanne); brothers, John Phillips, Don Phillips; six grandchildren, Jessica Bamford (Chris), Taylor Dover, Britton Dover, Jack Dover, Luke Dover, and Blake Dover; two great-grandchildren, Uriah and Catherine Bamford, and numerous loved cousins. Due to the current pandemic, services to celebrate Darlene's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darlene's memory to Hospice of Union County, 700 W Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110. The family wishes to thank the amazing staff at The McWhorter House of Union County for their wonderful care and support. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
