 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drye, Wayne
0 entries

Drye, Wayne

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Wayne Daniel Drye, 73, of 44591 Old Whitney Rd., New London, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, after a period of declining health. There will be no services; however, friends and family may visit the home of his daughter, Kristina, located at the address above. He was born Oct. 6, 1946, in Cabarrus County and retired in 2007, where he stayed by the lake in Eutawville, S.C. He was preceded in death by his mother, Verla Crisco Drye; father, Lonnie Daniel Drye; and sister, Gail Childress. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Cline Drye; daughters, Kristina Eudy (Darren) and Stacye File (Randy); brother, Dale Drye (Brenda "Petey"); sisters, Betty Smith (Hershel) and Charlotte Greer; grandchildren, Courtney Bidwell (Jordan) and Dylan Eudy, whom he dearly adored. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly & the Uwharrie, 960 N First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Drye as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics