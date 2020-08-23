Drye, Wayne

Wayne Daniel Drye, 73, of 44591 Old Whitney Rd., New London, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, after a period of declining health. There will be no services; however, friends and family may visit the home of his daughter, Kristina, located at the address above. He was born Oct. 6, 1946, in Cabarrus County and retired in 2007, where he stayed by the lake in Eutawville, S.C. He was preceded in death by his mother, Verla Crisco Drye; father, Lonnie Daniel Drye; and sister, Gail Childress. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Cline Drye; daughters, Kristina Eudy (Darren) and Stacye File (Randy); brother, Dale Drye (Brenda "Petey"); sisters, Betty Smith (Hershel) and Charlotte Greer; grandchildren, Courtney Bidwell (Jordan) and Dylan Eudy, whom he dearly adored. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Stanly & the Uwharrie, 960 N First St., Albemarle, NC 28001.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.