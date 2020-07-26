Durham, Eddie Bert

Mr. Eddie Bert Durham, 85, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home. Per Eddie's wishes, there will not be any services. Mr. Durham was born Dec. 23, 1934, in Kannapolis. He was a son of the late B. Elwood Durham and Laura Hastings Durham. Eddie was the owner and operator of Durham Family Properties. Mr. Durham is survived by his wife of 47 years, Connie Glascock Durham; son, Joshua B. Durham of Kannapolis; daughter, Belinda G. Durham of Kannapolis; sister, Katie Ruth Durham Toole of Raleigh; granddaughter, Jessica Durham Worthy and husband, Andrew, of Charlotte; cousin, Bobbye Steel Linn of Charlotte; and three nephews and their families. Memorials may be sent to the charity of one's choice. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
