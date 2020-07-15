Dyck, Abram

December 8, 1931 - July 8, 2020 Abram Dyck, 88, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Bob and Carolyn Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Born Dec.8, 1931, in Luster, Mont., he was the son of the late Peter and Tina Dyck. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters; and five brothers. Those left behind to cherish his memory are Velma Flynn Dyck, his childhood sweetheart and wife of 67 years; daughters, Susan Anderson (Bryan) of Casper, Wyoming, Cindy D. Collinge of Huntersville, Cheryl Dyck of Concord; grandchildren, Abbey Reed, Stephanie Reed, Laura Collinge, Ryan Collinge and Kayla Dyck. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed in Thule, Greenland. Abe was an aircraft mechanic by trade and a man who could fix anything. Throughout his life his family was the most important thing to him. Memories of special vacations and time spent together will be cherished by all. He never met a stranger. His quirky jokes will be remembered by all. His favorite treat was a big bowl of ice cream with hot fudge, which he ate most every night. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 16, at Summersett Funeral Home, 1315 West Innes St., in Salisbury. Military services following at 11 a.m., at Salisbury National Cemetery, with military honors, provided by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force. Due to COVID-19 there will be no viewing and we ask that masks be worn. Many thanks to the staff at Tucker Hospice House who took such wonderful care of Abe during his time there. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Abe Dyck's name to Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Circle, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28081. Summersett Funeral Home www.summersettfuneralhome.com
