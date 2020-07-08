Eason, David Cash

Mr. David Cash Eason, 58, of Rockwell, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Cash was born Oct. 29, 1961, in Chesterfield County, S.C. He is survived by a sister, Alice Eason; caretakers, Lee "J.R." and Keta Pender; and may friends. Per the wishes of Cash, no formal service will be held. Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com. Wilkinson Funeral Home
