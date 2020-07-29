Eddleman, Elssie Lucille Grier

Elssie Lucille Grier Eddleman, 90, of Concord, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Friday, July 31, at Barber-Scotia College in Concord at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Lamb Funeral Home is serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Elssie Eddleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.