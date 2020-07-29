Eddleman, Elssie Lucille Grier
0 entries

Eddleman, Elssie Lucille Grier

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Elssie Lucille Grier Eddleman, 90, of Concord, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Friday, July 31, at Barber-Scotia College in Concord at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Lamb Funeral Home is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Elssie Eddleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics