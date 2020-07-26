Edwards, Rodney David
Edwards, Rodney David

August 29, 1956 - July 18, 2020 Rodney David Edwards, of Concord, passed away after a short illness, Saturday, July 18, 2020. He was born Aug. 29, 1956, in Cabarrus County. He was the son of the late Dorothy Goforth Edwards and the grandson of the late Alice Whitlock Goforth. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky David Edwards. Rodney was a graduate of Concord High School. He held many jobs as well as management positions through the years. In 2018, he decided to retire so that he could focus on his passion, photography. In the last two years, he expanded his business to include portrait as well as real estate photography. You never saw Rodney without his camera in hand. In 2019, Rodney happily took on a part-time position at the University of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis. He worked in several positions there, helping out wherever he could. Although Rodney loved his work, he loved being a husband and father, the most. He is survived by his wife, Melanie Edwards; sons Matthew David (Chasity) of Indian Trail, Robert Clayton of Midland, and Benjamin Grayson of Concord; grandchildren, Noah Edwards, Sydney Edwards and Rhiannon Edwards; brothers, Danny Edwards of Concord, Dennis Edwards of Charlotte; and sister, Linda Carol Edwards of Tampa, Fla. Rodney and Melanie also recently became foster parents and currently have a child placed in their home. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

Edwards, Rodney David
