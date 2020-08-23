Eudy, Robert Shane

Mr. Robert Shane Eudy, 47, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Tucker Hospice House. A funeral service is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., today (Sunday, Aug. 23), in Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Hazel Rollins will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m., today (Sunday, Aug. 23), prior to the service. Shane was born Dec. 22, 1972, in Cabarrus County. He was a son of the late Robert Leon Eudy and Judy Paxton Eudy. Shane was an avid drummer his whole life, he played in a few bands through the years. He loved spending time with his family when he could. Aside from playing the drums, his favorite things to do were gardening, fishing and NASCAR. Shane is survived by his partner of over 10 years, Angela A. Swift; brother, Chad L. Eudy; stepdaughter, Heather Swift Lyman; stepson, Caleb David Swift; niece, Ashley Smith; nephew, Jacob Eudy; and two stepgrandchildren, Harper Ann Lyman and Avalee Rackley. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
