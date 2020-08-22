 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eudy, Robert Shane
0 entries

Eudy, Robert Shane

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Eudy, Robert Shane

Mr. Robert Shane Eudy, 47, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. A funeral service is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, in Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Hazel Rollins will officiate. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m.,  Sunday, Aug. 23,  prior to the service. Shane was born Dec. 22, 1972, in Cabarrus County. He was a son of the late Robert Leon Eudy and Judy Paxton Eudy. Shane was an avid drummer his whole life, he played in a few bands through the years.  He loved spending time with his family when he could. Aside from playing the drums, his favorite things to do were gardening, fishing and NASCAR. Shane is survived by his partner of over 10 years, Angela A. Swift; brother, Chad L. Eudy; stepdaughter, Heather Swift Lyman; stepson, Caleb David Swift; niece, Ashley Smith; nephew, Jacob Eudy; and two stepgrandchildren, Harper Ann Lyman and Avalee Rackley. Lady's Funeral Home is serving the Eudy family.  www.ladysfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Eudy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics