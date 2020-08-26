Evonsion, Richard Carl

November 2, 1964 - August 23, 2020 Richard Carl Evonsion, 55, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at his home. The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 27, at Wilkinson Funeral Home, from 1 to 3 p.m., and again from 6 to 8 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Richard was born Nov. 2, 1964, in Granby, Conn., to Ray Evonsion and Marie Davies Evonsion. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pattie" Harding Evonsion; sons, Cody Evonsion and wife, Allison, Cole Evonsion and wife, Dakota; daughter, Cassadi Evonsion; father, Ray Evonsion and wife, Ruth Ann; mother, Marie Sharkey; sister, Lynn Leaver and husband, Chris; stepchildren, Jared Monti and wife, Harleigh, Marisa Mehall and Danny Goff, Scott Mehall and wife, Lauren; grandchildren, Coleten Evonsion, Abel and Memphis Evonsion, Carmela and Mikaela Monti, Mason and Miles Mehall, and Lily Goff. Richard worked for many years as a superintendent with Pedulla Excavating in Mooresville. He enjoyed working on classic cars with his sons and taking trips to Charleston with his wife, Pattie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.