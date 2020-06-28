Fearrington Jr., James Philip "Phil"

November 21, 1937 - June 26, 2020 James Philip "Phil" Fearrington Jr., of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. Phil was born Nov. 21, 1937, to the late Mina and James Philip Fearrington Sr. He was married to Martha Hancock Fearrington for 60 years, who passed away May 20, 2020. Phil graduated from Pittsboro High School and Gaston Technical Institute. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He worked for International Harvester for over 30 years and retired from Adams International in Charlotte. After retirement, he was involved in Habitat for Humanity and other mission building projects through his church. He enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with his family. He is survived by two sons, Jay (Melissa) of Simsbury, Conn., and Scott (Susan) of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren, Carr Fearrington (Emma) of Millbury, Mass., Julia Fearrington (Chris) of Cambridge, Mass., Hillary F. Matthews (Chris) of Sylva, and Luke Fearrington (Katelyn) of Wake Forest. A celebration of life will be held at a later date at Cold Springs United Methodist Church where he was a member. The family wishes to thank his special in-home caregivers and the Community Homecare and Hospice- Troy. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209; or Community Homecare and Hospice of Troy 1024 Albemarle Rd., Suite 904, Troy, NC 27371. www.gordonfuneralhome.com
