Fisher, Randy Scott

March 11, 1961 - August 7, 2020 Randy Scott Fisher, 59, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his home. A funeral service was held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 10, at Wilkinson Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Randy Powell. The family received friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m., prior to the service. Randy was born March 11, 1961, in Concord, to the late Carter Brevard and Mildred Rice Fisher. He is survived by his girlfriend, Michelle White; brother, Tommy Fisher and wife, Teresa; nieces and nephews, Desirae Fisher and boyfriend, Andrew, Chase Fisher and wife, Kristen, Clay Fisher and girlfriend, Krystal, and Brittney Fisher and boyfriend, Jesse. After finishing college at Western Carolina University, Randy moved back home and started working on the family dairy farm, Fisher & Sons Farm, which became Cackleberry Farms. He was always on the forefront of bringing new technologies and innovations to the agriculture and farming communities. Randy served on many different boards and organizations in the agriculture community, including several years as president of the Cattlemen's Association. Randy's early work in the artificial insemination industry laid the groundwork for many after him. His farm work helped create the Farmers Market on Winecoff School Road, and his latest endeavor was as a master cheese maker. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.