Flack, Tina Toney

January 16, 1959 - August 25, 2020 Tina Toney Flack, 61, of Concord, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at the Concord Regional Medical Center. Born Jan. 16, 1959, she was the daughter of the late W.C. and Jean McDaniel Toney. She received her Associates and Bachelor of Nursing degrees from Gardner-Webb University, and went on to receive her Master of Science in Nursing from Queens College. Tina served as a medical floor nurse at Rutherford Hospital, as well as at Atrium Healthcare (formerly Carolinas Healthcare) with 25 years in various positions, starting as an emergency room nurse and finishing up in Administration, retiring in 2011. She was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church of Forest City. She is survived by her husband, Ike K. Flack III; son and daughter-in-law, Ike K. Flack IV and Lindsey Paxton Flack; and three grandchildren, Brooklyn Skye Flack, Winter Noel Flack and Ike K. Flack V. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m., at the Bethany Baptist Church with the Rev. Chris Fox officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church, one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Bethany Baptist Church, 760 Bethany Church Rd., Forest City, NC 28043.
