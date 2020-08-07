You have permission to edit this article.
Fletcher, Jeffery Forrest
Fletcher, Jeffery Forrest

August 26, 1965 - August 4, 2020 Jeffery Forrest Fletcher, 54, of Mount Pleasant passed away Tuesday Aug. 4, 2020, at his home. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., today (Friday, Aug. 7), at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, Lighthouse, 1260 College St. in Mount Pleasant. The service will also be available via livestream at www.youtube.com/c/MountPleasantUMCMountPleasantNC. The Fletcher family will receive friends following the service. Jeff was born Aug. 26, 1965, in Cabarrus County, to Tom and Elizabeth Fletcher. He was a 1983 graduate of Mount Pleasant High School. Jeff was a veteran and served his county in the U.S. Air Force. He was a technician for Wood Engineering. During his free time, he enjoyed woodworking projects. In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Melissa Smyly Fletcher; son, Hayden Fletcher; stepdaughter Katie Williams (Chris); brothers, Aaron (Diem) and Brandon (Patti); and grandson, Rhett Williams. Memorials in Jeff's honor may be made to American Heart Association, 128 S Tryon St. Ste. #1588, Charlotte, NC 28202. www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Fletcher, Jeffery Forrest
Fletcher, Jeffery Forrest
Fletcher, Jeffery Forrest
Service information

Aug 7
Memorial Service
Friday, August 7, 2020
3:00PM
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Lighthouse
1260 College St.
Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
Tags

