Fowler, Katherine Pauline "Polly" McCarty

September 7, 1944 - August 28, 2020 Katherine Pauline "Polly" McCarty Fowler, 75, of Concord, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House after a period of declining health. A celebration of Polly's life will begin at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, where she was a member. The Rev. Earl Bradshaw will officiate, and burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The Fowler family will receive friends at the church beginning at 12:30 p.m. A native of Colbert, Ga., Polly was born Sept. 7, 1944, to Benny McCarty and Montez Herrin McCarty. In her working life, she was a bookkeeper for Cabarrus Creamery. An avid sports fan, especially of University of Georgia football, Polly also was a voracious reader, with a particular interest in politics and history. She was a film buff with a fondness for old movies and westerns. Most of all, she enjoyed her children and grandchildren, always showing an interest in their lives and their pursuits in school, work and leisure. Left to cherish Polly's memory are her husband of 58 years, Bobby Fowler Sr., of the home; two sons, Bobby Fowler, and wife, Elizabeth, of Concord, and Marc Fowler of Austin, Texas; two grandchildren, Anna Fowler and Jackson Fowler; and two sisters, Mary Davis and Bonnie Parten. Memorial contributions may be directed to Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Building Fund, P.O. Box 237, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28083. www.gordonfuneralhome.com
