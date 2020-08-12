Freeman, Helen Altman

You have permission to edit this article.
April 25, 1958 - August 9, 2020 Helen Altman Freeman, 62, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Ms. Freeman was born April 25, 1958, to Pete and Dolores Altman. She is survived by two daughters, Brandy Oujo and Jessica Freeman-Burris; six grandchildren, Madisyn, Mackenzie, Lucas, Hailey, Jadyn and Brylan; son-in-law, Manny Oujo; six sisters, Linda Carruth , Annette Cleveland, Angel Altman, Tina Goodnight, Deborah Cooper and Rosalyn Combs; three brothers, Pete Altman, William Altman, and James Altman; her fiancé, Dwayne Prater; and many nieces and nephews. Helen was a beautiful, loving, and generous woman and her family meant the world to her. "I love you more! "

