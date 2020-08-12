Freeman, Helen Altman

April 25, 1958 - August 9, 2020 Helen Altman Freeman, 62, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. Ms. Freeman was born April 25, 1958, to Pete and Dolores Altman. She is survived by two daughters, Brandy Oujo and Jessica Freeman-Burris; six grandchildren, Madisyn, Mackenzie, Lucas, Hailey, Jadyn and Brylan; son-in-law, Manny Oujo; six sisters, Linda Carruth , Annette Cleveland, Angel Altman, Tina Goodnight, Deborah Cooper and Rosalyn Combs; three brothers, Pete Altman, William Altman, and James Altman; her fiancé, Dwayne Prater; and many nieces and nephews. Helen was a beautiful, loving, and generous woman and her family meant the world to her. "I love you more! "
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.