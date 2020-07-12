Freeze, Larry Wayne
0 entries

Freeze, Larry Wayne

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Mr. Larry Wayne Freeze, 61, of Davidson, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, following a sudden illness. A celebration of life is scheduled for 4 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Freeze was born Sept. 9, 1958, in Mooresville. He was a son of the late Edward Walley Freeze and Brenda Brown Freeze. He was employed at Hunter Construction Co. in Mooresville. Larry is survived by his son, Wayne Edward Freeze and wife, Sandra, of Hiddenite; granddaughter, Ashley Rogers and husband, Dylan; great-grandchild, Dwain Rogers, of Taylorsville; two sisters, Karen Nix, of Charlotte and Delores Ann Yost, of Kannapolis; and three brothers, Terry Lynn Freeze, of Kannapolis, Randy Dale Freeze, of China Grove, and Jeffery Dean Freeze, of Mooresville. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Larry Freeze as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics