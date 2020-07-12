Freeze, Larry Wayne

Mr. Larry Wayne Freeze, 61, of Davidson, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, following a sudden illness. A celebration of life is scheduled for 4 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Freeze was born Sept. 9, 1958, in Mooresville. He was a son of the late Edward Walley Freeze and Brenda Brown Freeze. He was employed at Hunter Construction Co. in Mooresville. Larry is survived by his son, Wayne Edward Freeze and wife, Sandra, of Hiddenite; granddaughter, Ashley Rogers and husband, Dylan; great-grandchild, Dwain Rogers, of Taylorsville; two sisters, Karen Nix, of Charlotte and Delores Ann Yost, of Kannapolis; and three brothers, Terry Lynn Freeze, of Kannapolis, Randy Dale Freeze, of China Grove, and Jeffery Dean Freeze, of Mooresville. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
