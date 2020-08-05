Frye, Hunter Samuel

September 23, 1990 - July 31, 2020 Hunter Samuel Frye, son of Donnie and Margaret Aube Frye, of Concord, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 23, 1990, in Concord. He worked in the Frye family business. Hunter was a member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church. In addition to his parents, survivors include four siblings, Tripper Frye and wife, Heather, Connor Frye, Molly Marie Frye and Nora Frye; a niece, Declan Frye; a nephew, Devin Flipski; grandmother, Sandra Frye; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Hunter will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. "Rest in peace in Jesus' loving arms. You will be forever in our hearts." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 139 Manor Ave. SW, Concord, NC 28025. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
