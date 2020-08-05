Furr, Judy McCall

October 16, 1947 - August 2, 2020 On Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, Mrs. Judy McCall Furr, 72, of Harrisburg, with her family gathered by her bedside, went home to be with her Lord. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at Roberta Baptist Church, with the Rev. Steve Pennington and the Rev. Travis Boovy officiating. A private interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Friends may pay their respects one hour before the service, Friday, Aug. 7, at the church. The family kindly requests that guests wear face masks and practice social distancing at the service. Judy was born Oct. 16, 1947, in Cabarrus County, and was a daughter of the late Robert Baxter McCall and the late Merley McAnulty Lambert McCall. She was a graduate of Harrisburg High School and was retired from S&D Coffee as an accounting clerk with 30 years of service. She served as a North Carolina 4-H volunteer for over 40 years, serving on the local, state and national level. Judy was inducted into the North Carolina Achievement Hall of 4-H Leadership in 1996. She was an active member of the North Carolina Extension and Community Association for over 40 years again, serving on the local, state and national levels. She was active in church her entire life, having been a member of Roberta Baptist Church, where she and her husband instilled a strong knowledge of Christian faith, and now a member of Young Memorial Baptist Church. She served as a leader in the Church Media Library Association on the local, state and national levels. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Robert E. Furr; her children, Kelly Furr Cohen (Marc) of Springfield, Va., Robbie Furr (Peter Jawidzik) of Concord and Nanci Furr of Harrisburg; her grandchildren, all of whom she adored, Taylor Furr (Brandon Hartman) of Walnut Cove, Austin Furr of Dallas, N.C., Cameron Furr of Concord, Amanda Cohen of Springfield, Va., Adam Wilson and Rachel Wilson, both of Harrisburg; her brother, Ray Lambert (Sarah) of Harrisburg; her sister-in-law, Betty Lambert of Concord; her brother-in-law, Bob Honeycutt of Harrisburg; and her nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister, Delmer Lambert and Alice Honeycutt. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a voracious learner and teacher, realizing one is never too old to learn. She drew energy from serving the community and welcomed new experiences. To many within her extended circle, she was lovingly known as "Mother Furr" or "Momma Judy." In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cabarrus County 4-H Foundation, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W, Concord, NC 28027 or to the NC Agricultural Foundation in support of the 4-H Awards Fund or the NC Extension and Community Association Fund for Leadership at Campus Box 7645, NC State, Raleigh NC 27695 or at go.ncsu.edu/4hawards or go.ncsu.edu/ECAleaders. Please denote Furr 4-H or Furr ECA in the memo section of your check. The arrangements are in care of Leavitt Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.leavitfh.com.
