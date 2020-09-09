Garvin, Ruth Testerman

June 13, 1946 - September 7, 2020 Ruth Testerman Garvin, 74, of Kannapolis, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 11, at Whitley's Annex Chapel with the Rev. Jeff Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 12 to 2 p.m., prior to the service, at the Annex chapel. She was born June 13, 1946, in Ashe Co., to the late Worley Testerman and Nell Mullis Testerman. Ruth was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church. She loved her church and was very active when she was able. She enjoyed her garden and flowers. She was an office manager for R.F. Shinn Construction. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Garvin Sr.; sister, Margaret Hudler; and brother, Robert Testerman. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Wayne Day of Albemarle; stepchildren, Donald Garvin Jr. of Brazil, Ind., Linda Sterling of Centrepoint, Ind., James D. Garvin of Brazil, William Garvin of Terre Haute, Ind., Todd A. Garvin of Brazil, Carrie Bose of Terre Haute, Jennifer Garvin of Chicago, Ill.; two brothers, William Testerman of Jefferson and David Testerman of Fleetwood; 14 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis, NC 28083. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com