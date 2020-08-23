 Skip to main content
Gibbs, Linda Queen
Gibbs, Linda Queen

November 28, 1947 - August 20, 2020 Linda Queen Gibbs, 72, of Harrisburg, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24, at Harrisburg Presbyterian Church, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Rodney Quesenberry, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m., today, (Sunday, August 23,) at Wilkinson Funeral Home. Linda was born Nov. 28, 1947, in Mecklenburg Co., to the late Marshall Ralph and Janie Sides Queen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Joshua Matthew Gibbs and Amy Melissa Gibbs. Linda was the Director of the Child Development Center at Harrisburg Presbyterian Church for many years. Gardening was her main passion, loving beautiful plants and flowers. She also enjoyed reading, Christmas shopping for family, and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Johnny L. Gibbs; daughter, Leslie G. Morton and husband, Rodney; sons, Chris Gibbs and wife, DeAnn, Corey Gibbs and wife, Nikki; brother, Jerry Queen and wife, Cindy; grandchildren, Shelby and Cami Gibbs, Max Morton and wife, Hannah, Joshua and Lizzy Morton, Colton and Christian Gibbs, Kinsley Whitley, Ashten Gibbs; great-grandson, Deacon Gibbs.

Gibbs, Linda Queen
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Gibbs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

