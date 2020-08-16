Gladden, Timothy Wayne

You have permission to edit this article.
August 13, 1955 - July 27, 2020 Timothy Wayne Gladden, 64, of Kannapolis, passed away unexpectedly at his home, Monday, July 27, 2020. Tim was born Aug. 13, 1955, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to parents, William and Matina Gladden. Tim was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as a paratrooper. He was preceded in death by his father, William Gladden. Tim is survived by his mother, Matina Gladden; two children, daughter, Kaitlyn of Florida; son, Matthew of Georgia; and his brothers, Michael Gladden (Becky) of Mooresville and Steve Gladden (Carol) of Mt. Gilead. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., in Salisbury. Military honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Joint Services Volunteer Honor Guard. Lyerly Funeral Home www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com

Service information

Aug 26
Graveside Service
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
10:00AM
Salisbury National Cemetery
501 Statesville Blvd.
Salisbury, North Carolina 28144
