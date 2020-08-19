Goss, Susan Hutton

February 13, 1946 - August 14, 2020 Susan Hutton Goss, born Feb. 13, 1946, passed away with her family by her side, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Susan was predeceased by her mother, Caroline York Hutton, and father, Iredell Sydney Hutton. Susan is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Glenn Goss; her children, Caroline Allred of Fairfax, Va., Curtis Allred of Leesburg, Va., Brian Goss of Concord and Renee Goss of Concord. Susan adored her grandchildren, Kaelin, Kyle, Jack, Bella, Grace and Dylan. She is also survived by her siblings, John and his wife, Katy, Stephen Hutton and his wife, Pam, and Henry Hutton and his wife, Jeannie; along with many nieces, and nephews, cousins. Susan was known to be the most kind, thoughtful, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to everyone she knew. She adored gardening, reading, teaching, and loved her coffee and wine. Upon walking into her house, you were certain to find blue and purple Santas, wizards and fairies, blue apples, butterflies, and pictures of artwork from her children and grandchildren. She was a beloved teacher and spent her entire career as a kindergarten educator. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to the Residential Treatment Services of Alamance County. This organization was founded by her mother, Caroline, and father, Iredell, and has been near and dear to Susan for many years. Visit www.rtsalamance.org to donate directly. We would like to thank you for all of the love and support you've shown our family during this time. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro
