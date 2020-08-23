Graham, J.W.

January 19, 1941 - August 22, 2020 J.W. Graham, 79, of Kannapolis, left this earth and went to his heavenly home, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
J.W. was born Jan. 19, 1941, in Rowan County, to the late Frank Elliott Graham and Beatrice Mae Allman Graham. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Austin Graham; one sister; and two brothers.
J.W. worked as an overseer at Cannon Mills for 25 years before becoming a truck driver for Lance, Inc., for over 18 years. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Kannapolis. In his free time, he loved to spend time outside in his yard piddling with his old cars.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 58 years, Brenda Graham; two daughters, Tracie Graham and Sara (Jon) Culp; son, Michael (Chris) Paul Graham; four grandchildren, Cody Graham, Sadie Culp, Jon Harlan Culp and Samantha Graham; and three brothers.
A graveside service will be held at Carolina Memorial Park at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25, with Donald Gilmore officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Western Carolina Chapter, 3800 Shamrock Dr., Charlotte, NC 28215 and/or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.
