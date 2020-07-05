Grapes, Robert Neil "Bobby"
October 19, 1963 - June 27, 2020 Robert Neil "Bobby" Grapes, 56, of Landis, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Born in Baltimore, Md., Oct. 19, 1963, he was the son of the late Sophie Jane Alexander Grapes and Isaac William Grapes. Bobby attended Moorefield High School and worked in the textile industry. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Ralph Grapes and David Grapes. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Kevin Allen Grapes; daughter, Brittany Marie Grapes; brothers, Gene Grapes and Tracy Grapes. Lyerly Funeral Home www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

