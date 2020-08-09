Green, Marylyn

March 6, 1954 - August 5, 2020 Marylyn Green, 66, of Skyland St., Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Tucker Hospice House. She was born March 6, 1954, in Jersey City, N.J., to the late Robert Lee Green and the late Mary Davis Ellison. Marylyn was formerly employed with the U.S. Postal Service. She was a member of Marable Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church, where she served as a Deaconess, Missionary and Sunday School Class Leader. Marylyn was also a member of the Divas of Faith Praise and Worship, Lay Council, M.M.P.T. Choir, Culinary Staff and Stewardess Board. A funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 12 p.m., at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Tyson; and brother, Ray Green. Those left to cherish her loving memory include her son, Michael Green, of Richmond, Va.; sister, Geraldine Trowell, of Roselle, N.J.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, a mask must be worn to all services. Clark Funeral Home, Inc. www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
Service information
11:30AM-12:00PM
923 Indiana Street
Kannapolis, NC 28083
12:00PM
923 Indiana Street
Kannapolis, NC 28083
