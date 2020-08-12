Griffin, The Rev. James E.

October 13, 1932 - August 10, 2020 The Rev. James E. Griffin, 87, Servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 10, 2020, at Caremoor Retirement Community, following a short period of declining health. Born Oct. 13, 1932, in Kannapolis, James was the son of the late John Lane and Mossie Alberta Calicutt Griffin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Dorothy Lou Bolick Griffin; and sisters, Claudine Rogers and Lillie Mae Brown. James held many positions, traveled many places and pastored many churches, within the Church of God, but his business card title was always: Servant of the Lord Jesus Christ. James enjoyed fishing, he loved his family, his wife, but most of all, he loved Jesus! Although in a much better place today, Mr. Griffin will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Family members left to cherish his memory include his children, James "Eddie" Griffin Jr., and wife, Tonya, and Debbie Goodner and husband, Jerry; grandchildren, Lindsay Dobson (Matthew), Jarrod Smith and Chase Griffin (Lindsey); great-grandchildren, Griffin Smith, Emma and Luke Griffin, one soon to be; nieces and nephews; and his extended church family. We gather to celebrate the life and love of the Rev. Griffin with the family receiving friends Friday, Aug. 14, beginning at 1:30 p.m., at Kannapolis Church of God. The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m., in the church sanctuary, conducted by Dr. Greg Sloop. Burial will be private. Memorials may be made to Kannapolis Church of God, 2211 W A. St., Kannapolis, NC 28081. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
