Gulledge, Jonathan Bradley "J.B."

Mr. Jonathan Bradley "J.B." Gulledge, 37, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Jonathan was born Dec. 25, 1982, in Concord, a son of the late Johnny Gulledge, and Angela Gulledge of Hickory. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Amy Broyles Gulledge of Newton; son, Dylan Bradley Gulledge of Kannapolis; stepdaughter, Katlyn Wickes, of Kannapolis; two sisters, Ashley G. Jarrell and Lyndsay Gulledge, both of Albemarle; brother, Gary Gulledge of Albemarle; and grandparents, Bobby Gulledge Sr. and Shelby and Gary Barnes, all of Kannapolis. A memorial service will be held at a later date, for immediate family. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory www.ladysfuneralhome.com
