Hahn Jr., George Richter "Rick"

October 17, 1947 - July 4, 2020 George Richter Hahn Jr., 72, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Atrium HealthCabarrus, after a sudden brief illness. A graveside service was held Thursday, July 9, at 1 p.m., at Mount Gilead Lutheran Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Ray Sipe. Pallbearers were Greylyn Baker, Jason Hahn, Ben Baker, Rex Huntley, Sara Johnson and Asiel Holt. Rick was a proud native of Mount Pleasant. He attended Mount Pleasant High School, was voted most popular for his senior superlative, and graduated in 1966. After graduation, he attended N.C. State and was part of the ROTC. He was a Distinguished Military Graduate and an Honor Graduate. He was also part of Theta Chi Fraternity. He also received his Bachelor of Science, go Wolfpack! After N.C. State, Rick joined the U.S. Army and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Armor Branch. During this tenure in the Army, he was a rotating Wing Aviator and unit Commander. He received the National Defense service medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary medal. He was a flight instructor on the Huey aircraft and served in Korea; he was proud to serve our country. After serving in the Army, Rick worked for BellSouth AT&T for 25 years, retiring 10 years ago. He was also an active member of Mount Gilead Lutheran Church. Rick was an avid football fan, especially the Carolina Panthers; he never missed a game and re-watched most more than once. He also loved his garden. He truly made a country girl out of Becky, by working in the garden and learning to can and freeze, so there was plenty for the year. One statement sums it up for Rick; he loved God, Becky, family, friends, his country, football, and his garden. He loved the simple life and good food! Family and friends are extremely important to Rick. He married his true love of almost 30 years Becky. Rick was a loving husband, stepfather, brother, friend and paw-paw. Rick was preceded in death by his parents George and Rachel Hahn. Survivors include his loving wife, Becky; sister, Jan Houck and fiancé, Jay, of Hickory; brothers, Roger Hahn and wife, Kay, of Mount Pleasant, Tim Hahn and wife, Melanie, of Mount Pleasant; stepdaughters, Crystal Smith, of Charlotte, Missy Baker and husband, Ben, of Monroe; grandchildren, Ty Johnson and wife, Natalie, Greylyn Baker, Becca Johnson, Taylor Baker, Sara Johnson, Kendra Johnson; great-grandchildren, Little T. and Bentley; best friend, Bill Wensil; several nieces and nephews; and Becky's sisters, Debby and Cheri and husband, Bill. Memorial donations may be made to Mount Gilead Lutheran Church, 11199 Highway 73 E., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124. www.gordonfuneralhome.com
