Hampy, Gregory Joseph

Gregory Joseph Hampy, 65, originally of Erie, Pa., passed away peacefully at home, with family in Concord, due to complications from congestive heart failure Saturday, July 25, 2020. Greg is survived by his wife of 29 years, Carol; daughters, Kelly Hampy Wood of Erie, Pa., Heather Hampy and Alexis Hampy, both of Concord; son-in-law, Bart Wood of Erie, Pa.; grandchildren, Bryce and Bella Wood of Erie, Pa.; brother, Tony (Joyce) Hampy of Erie, Pa., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Greg was preceded in death by parents, Conchetta (Falbo) Hampy and Joseph Hampy; brothers, David Hampy, Richard Hampy, and Joseph Hampy, all of Erie, Pa., nephews, David Hampy, Erie, Pa., and Gary Hampy of Charlotte; and niece, Lauri Frick, Erie, Pa. Greg was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and he will be greatly missed. Greg loved football, playing for the Fighting Scots at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania while obtaining his Bachelor's degree. He owned and successfully operated his own insurance and investment firm for the past 40 years, working right up to the time of his death. Greg was dedicated to family and especially active in his children's and grandchildren's lives. He coached girls' soccer and basketball when his daughters were growing up and loved to watch his grandson play football at his alma mater, McDowell High School. Greg had a larger than life personality and loved to make people laugh, which he did often. He truly valued friendships and enjoyed staying connected throughout his life. A memorial mass will be held in his honor at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 2401 W 38th Street in Erie, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support your local youth sports program. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
