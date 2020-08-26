Harkey, Bessie Page

December 25, 1930 - August 24, 2020 Bessie Page Harkey, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, Monday, Aug. 24. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday Aug. 27, at Herrin's Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Harkey will lie-in-state at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, from 9 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Mrs. Harkey was born Dec. 25, 1930, in Stanly County, daughter of the late Hardy Page and Ida Moyle Page. She was a member of Mission Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening. She is survived by sons, Ravon Harkey (Phyllis), Larry Harkey (Brenda), Jerry Harkey (Linda), Gary Harkey (Linda) and Rob Harkey (Vicki); sister, Faye Fisher; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way. www.gordonfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
32056 Herrin Grove Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.