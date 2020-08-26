 Skip to main content
Harkey, Bessie Page
Harkey, Bessie Page

December 25, 1930 - August 24, 2020 Bessie Page Harkey, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away, Monday, Aug. 24. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday Aug. 27, at Herrin's Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Mrs. Harkey will lie-in-state at Gordon Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant, from 9 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Mrs. Harkey was born Dec. 25, 1930, in Stanly County, daughter of the late Hardy Page and Ida Moyle Page. She was a member of Mission Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening. She is survived by sons, Ravon Harkey (Phyllis), Larry Harkey (Brenda), Jerry Harkey (Linda), Gary Harkey (Linda) and Rob Harkey (Vicki); sister, Faye Fisher; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way. www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Aug 27
Graveside Service
Thursday, August 27, 2020
2:00PM
Herrin's Grove Primative Baptist Church Cemetery
32056 Herrin Grove Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124
