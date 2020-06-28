Harwell, Troy Lee

November 4, 1948 - June 23, 2020 Troy Lee Harwell, 71, of Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center after a brief illness. The family will be receiving friends at the home of his daughter, Leann Harrington over the next few days. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Mr. Harwell was born Nov. 4, 1948, in Mecklenburg County, to James J. "Bud" Harwell and Edith Cavin Harwell Adams. Troy had a love for sports and the outdoors which he passed down to his children. He will be remembered for his strength, courage, and determination and was our hero. He was preceded in death by his mother, father; stepfather, Hubert Adams, brothers-in-law, William Hunter, Jan G. Hinshaw Jr.; and mother-in-law, Janie Martin. Survivors include his wife, of 36 years, Marla Hinshaw Harwell; children, Gina Teeter (Jeff), Leann Harrington, Stephen "Chip" Oxendine (Kimberly) and Troy Lee Harwell II; sister, Millie Hunter; and "brother" Darrell Kiser; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two fathers-in-law, Jan G. Hinshaw Sr. and Stephen S. Martin; and favorite sister-in-law, Leah Martin. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Carolina Cremation www.carolinacremation.com
