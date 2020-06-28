January 5, 1936 - June 27, 2020 Robert "Bob" A. Hathcock, 84, of Concord, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 5, 1936, in Stanly County, a son of the late Guilford and Daisy Beaver Hathcock. Bob was a graduate of Odell High School. He retired from Hoechst-Celanese after many years of service, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of McGill Baptist Church, where he was very active in various church activities including, former deacon and helping with the weekly hot dog sales. He was an avid baseball player in his younger years, playing for the American Legion Post 51 team, as well as playing baseball for the Army. He also coached various youth baseball teams in the Concord area for many years. A graveside service will be held Monday, June, 29, at 11 a.m., at Carolina Memorial Park, officiated by the Rev. Steve Ayers. His family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11 a.m., at the graveside (Singing Tower section) prior to the service. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Lancaster Hathcock; children, Robert Hathcock (Delinda), Stacey Cook (Terry); grandchildren, Sydney Cook Falls (Spencer), Riley Cook (Kaity), Dylan Hathcock (Lauren), Kendall Hathcock, and great-grandchildren, Lakeyn Elizabeth Cook, Brielle McKinley Hathcock. Memorials may be made to McGill Baptist Church. Whitley's Funeral Home www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Hathcock, Robert "Bob" A.
