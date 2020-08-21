Hatley, Jack Bunn

August 29, 1933 - August 20, 2020 Mr. Jack Bunn Hatley, of Green Street SW in Concord, passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Tucker Hospice House. His funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, at Broadus Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Rodney Quesenberry. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, at the church. Jack was born Aug. 29, 1933, in Stanly County, to the late Luther H. Hatley and Mary Frances Page Hatley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Thomas Hatley, along with nine brothers and sisters. Jack was retired from Cannon Mills and was a member of Broadus Baptist Church. He loved fishing and watching cowboy movies. Jack is survived by his caregivers, Walter "Cooter" and Pat Thomas; brother, Billy Ray Hatley; stepson, Bobby Rayfield Jr. and wife, Frances; stepgrandson, Jackie Rayfield; and by a number of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Wilkinson Funeral Home www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
